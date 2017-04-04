Quantcast

Egypt’s authoritarian-minded president gets a warm White House welcome

Tribune Media

04 Apr 2017 at 03:52 ET                   
Image: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace on August 2, 2015 in Cairo (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pledged “strong backing” for one of the United States’ most important and controversial Arab allies, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as the two held private White House meetings Monday at the start of a week of high-stakes international diplomacy. “We agree on so many things,” Trump said of el-Sissi as the two…

