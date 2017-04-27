Elijah Cummings just released new docs that destroy Mike Flynn’s defense for taking foreign cash

Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Newly released documents reveal that the Department of Defense warned former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn against taking money from foreign governments — but nevertheless, he persisted.

CNN reports that the new documents show Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency to not accept cash from foreign governments in 2014 as he entered retirement. Flynn nonetheless took money from both the Russian and Turkish governments for paid speeches and for lobbying work, respectively.

“These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who released the documents on Thursday. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.”

In a press statement on the documents, Cummings also noted that the newly revealed DIA letter “counters the suggestion by Flynn’s attorney on Tuesday that Flynn followed appropriate procedures for accepting foreign funds for his trip to Moscow.”

Both Cummings and Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) this week said that it appeared that Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, might have committed a felony by not disclosing payments he received from foreign governments before he assumed the role of national security adviser.