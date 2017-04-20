Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins found
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Missing Tennessee student Elizabeth Thomas and the man who allegedly kidnapped her, former teacher Tad Cummins, were found safe in California Thursday. The two had been missing for more than a month. Cummins, 50, was arrested at the scene, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Twitter. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in Siskiyou County,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion