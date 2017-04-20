Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins found

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 14:41 ET                   
Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas

Missing Tennessee student Elizabeth Thomas and the man who allegedly kidnapped her, former teacher Tad Cummins, were found safe in California Thursday. The two had been missing for more than a month. Cummins, 50, was arrested at the scene, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Twitter. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in Siskiyou County,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones tells jury his marijuana has gotten too strong — and says George Soros is to blame
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+