Elon Musk announces Tesla semi-truck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday on Twitter the electric vehicle manufacturer will unveil its first semi-truck in September. It will be the first non-personal transport vehicle to be launched by the company. Like Tesla’s other vehicles, the semi-truck will be electric. What battery it will house to power its much bigger frame (compared to the…
