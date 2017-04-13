Quantcast

EpiPen recall expanded in US

International Business Times

13 Apr 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
Epipen (Youtube)

Generic drug manufacturer Mylan expanded the recall of its epinephrine auto-injectors to the United States after concerns that the EpiPens may not work. The recall is also applicable to other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The products have been retailed at both civilian and military pharmacies and according to the Wright-Patterson Air…

