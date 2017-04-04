Equal pay day: The states with the worst gender pay gap
New York has the smallest gender pay gap in the United States, while Wyoming has the widest, according to a new analysis published to mark Equal Pay Day. Created in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, Equal Pay Day each year is held on the day that marks how far into the next year…
