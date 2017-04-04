Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Equal pay day: The states with the worst gender pay gap

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 16:11 ET                   
Gender equality (ShutterStock)

New York has the smallest gender pay gap in the United States, while Wyoming has the widest, according to a new analysis published to mark Equal Pay Day. Created in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, Equal Pay Day each year is held on the day that marks how far into the next year…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Nepotism is kind of a factor of life’: Eric Trump tries to salvage some credit for his own success in family business
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+