Even Bill O’Reilly’s fans wanted him fired, poll shows

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 16:33 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

Even Bill O’Reilly’s fans thought an abrupt exit from Fox News was necessary after a string of settlements to satisfy sexual harassment claims, a new poll released Tuesday showed. RELATED: O’Reilly’s podcast is defiant as ever, dull as never before The 67-year-old conservative news and ratings titan parted ways with Fox News last week after more…

