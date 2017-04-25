Even Bill O’Reilly’s fans wanted him fired, poll shows
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Even Bill O’Reilly’s fans thought an abrupt exit from Fox News was necessary after a string of settlements to satisfy sexual harassment claims, a new poll released Tuesday showed. RELATED: O’Reilly’s podcast is defiant as ever, dull as never before The 67-year-old conservative news and ratings titan parted ways with Fox News last week after more…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion