Even White House insiders ‘don’t dispute Flynn is in deep, deep trouble’: CNN’s Chris Cillizza

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017 (AFP Photo/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

Reps. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Tuesday dropped a bombshell on former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as the congressmen said they had seen no evidence that Flynn had properly disclosed his past payments from foreign governments.

Although the Trump White House has tried to absolve itself of any responsibility for its decision to hire Flynn in the first place, CNN’s Chris Cillizza on Wednesday said that he talked with a White House insider who seemed to understand just how bad the Flynn scandal appears at the moment.

“I talked to someone inside the White House yesterday, and they don’t dispute the idea that Michael Flynn is in some deep, deep trouble,” he said during a panel on CNN’s New Day.

Co-host Chris Cuomo then marveled at the Trump administration’s efforts to completely wash its hands of Flynn by claiming it had no responsibility to keep any records of his disclosures during the transition period.

“I just don’t get how they say they didn’t know about this,” he said. “The reports about Flynn have been out since he entered the fray with Trump. It’s implausible to say, ‘Yeah… this wasn’t on us, we didn’t know.'”

CNN’s Cillizza: Even White House insiders ‘don… by sarahburris