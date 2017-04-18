Events, shows and more to celebrate weed week
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The countdown to 420 has officially begun. The April 20 “holiday” devoted to cannabis has spawned a week’s worth of events, shows and promotional tours, especially now that almost 30 states in the U.S. have legalized the drug and with the market ripe with opportunity. California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada will all be hosting their own…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion