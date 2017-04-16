Quantcast

Ex-ambassador: Trump is ‘trying to out-North Korean the North Koreans’ — and that makes people ‘nervous’

Tom Boggioni

16 Apr 2017 at 13:26 ET                   
Ambassador Chris Hill -- (ABC screen grab)

Appearing on ABC, the former ambassador to South Korea who helmed Bush-era negotiations to get rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program said that President Donald Trump is playing brinkmanship with North Korean President Kim Jong Un and that “makes people nervous.”

Speaking with This Week host Martha Raddatz, Ambassador Christopher Hill, who served in both the Bush and the Clinton administrations, explained what he believes Trump’s strategy is — if the president has one.

“I think he’s trying to out-North Korean the North Koreans, so let’s see if that works,” suggested Hill.

“Certainly it makes people nervous when they’re not quite sure what he means by it,” Hill continued. “And, you know, great powers can’t really bluff. So when you talk in those terms, you’ve got to be prepared to back it up. And I guess that’s what worries people the most.”

President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against North Korea has increased fears of a war with the authoritarian nation, with some worrying Trump may use nukes, since he previously since he has previously suggested that there is no point having “nukes if you’re not going to use them?”

Watch Hill’s comments below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
