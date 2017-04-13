Ex-CNN anchor trashes her former network for bringing ’embarrassing’ Jeffrey Lord onto its shows

Soledad O'Brien speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord raised more hackles on CNN Thursday morning when he compared President Donald Trump to Martin Luther King, Jr., which drew a sharp rebuke from fellow panelist Symone Sanders.

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien ripped her former employer on Twitter for allowing Lord to come onto its programs to spout nonsense, and implored it to find a more “thoughtful” Republican to talk about health care policy.

“Embarrassing: why does CNN allow this,” she wrote of Lord’s appearance. “There are thoughtful, credible Republicans who can talk about the health care debate.”

Embarrassing: why does CNN allow this (via Skype). There are thoughtful, credible R's who can talk about the health care debate. https://t.co/7KvoqUFbxT — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 13, 2017

O’Brien in the past hasn’t been shy about criticizing her former employer.

Last September, for example, she went on CNN and slammed the network for “normalizing” white supremacy by inviting racists on for debates and treating them as people with respectable opinions.

“I’ve seen on-air, white supremacists being interviewed because they are Trump delegates,” she said. “And they do a five minute segment, the first minute or so talking about what they believe as white supremacists. So you have normalized that.”