Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez sits with defense attorney Charles Rankin before the jury began deliberations in his murder trial at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

A Boston jury on Friday found former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty on of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink.

The decision comes two years after another Massachusetts jury found the former NFL tight end guilty of murdering an acquaintance in an industrial park near his home in June 2013. He is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for that killing.

(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by G Crosse)