‘Facebook killer’ Steve Stephens kills himself after pursuit by law enforcement officials: police

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens (Screen capture)

The Pennsylvania State Police Department has announced that murder suspect Steve Stephens has taken his own life after brief pursuit by police.

Stephens, a Cleveland resident who became known as the “Facebook killer” after video of him murdering a 74-year-old man named Robert Godwin was posted on Facebook, was spotted in Eerie County, Pennsylvania by authorities on Tuesday morning. After police began pursuing them, he fled briefly because turning a gun on himself and pulling the trigger.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Stephens allegedly murdered Godwin on Easter Sunday, as video showed him approaching the man and bragging that he was about to kill him.

