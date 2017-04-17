Quantcast

Facebook says it will review handling of violent videos

Reuters

17 Apr 2017 at 17:52 ET                   
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service for more than two hours on Sunday.

“We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster,” Justin Osofsky, Facebook’s vice president for global operations and media partnerships, said in a blog post.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)

