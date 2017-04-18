Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to help prevent repeat of Cleveland murder posting

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg gestures during a presentation in New Delhi on Oct. 9, 2014. (Photo by Chandan Khanna for Agence France-Presse)

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday’s fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.

Zuckerberg, speaking at Facebook’s annual conference for software developers, expressed the sympathy of company employees to the friends and family of the shooting victim, Robert Godwin Sr.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Dan Grebler)