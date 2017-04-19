Fast-food chains like McDonald’s find it’s hard to serve antibiotic-free beef and pork
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CHICAGO — Consumers are demanding more antibiotic-free meat. At McDonald’s, so is a group of nuns. The world’s largest burger chain and its fast-food brethren have made commitments to remove antibiotics from chicken, but plans to curb the use of antibiotics in beef and pork have been far less common. It’s a far more complex and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion