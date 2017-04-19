Fatalities from hate crimes on the rise
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tuesday’s shooting in Fresno, California, that left three white men dead at the hands of a black man who called himself “Black Jesus” and wrote of “white devils” highlighted a growing and disturbing trend—hate crimes that lead to multiple fatalities. Related: In Fresno Shooting, Suspect Kori Ali Muhammad Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Wrote About Hatred of White…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion