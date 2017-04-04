FBI paid Best Buy ‘Geek Squad’ techs to search for child porn in computers
Technicians from Best Buy’s Geek Squad reportedly received payments from the FBI for turning over alleged child pornography found on customers’ computers, court documents seen by the Washington Post show. Geek Squad employees notify authorities after finding child porn. However, lawyers representing a doctor in California, Mark Rettenmaier, who took his computer to a Best Buy…
