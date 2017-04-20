Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

FCC open meeting focuses on deregulation of internet

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 14:39 ET                   
Ajit Pai (Twitter)

The Federal Communications Commission laid out a wide-ranging policy agenda that aims to get rid of existing regulations at every level of government related to internet access and voted to change the definition of “sufficient competition” for internet services available to businesses, schools and hospitals at its monthly open meeting Thursday. The commission is now seeking…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones tells jury his marijuana has gotten too strong — and says George Soros is to blame
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+