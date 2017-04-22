‘F*cking turtlehead McConnell cheated’: Maher goes on angry tirade over stolen Garland court seat

Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

During the online only “Overtime” portion of Real Time, HBO host Bill Maher launched into an angry rant over how Republicans cheat to get what they want — taking specific aim at the “stolen” Supreme Court seat denied to Obama-appointee Merrick Garland.

Following a discussion on the aging Democratic leadership, host Maher urged Democratic lawmaker Seth Mouton to “get a little nasty.”

Then Maher went off.

“Democrats are too nice,” he began. “The Republicans are like,’If these people are going to bring a knife to a gunfight, great. Because we’ll shoot them in the f*cking head.’ All the whole election, Trump was “It’s rigged, it’s rigged.’ As soon as he wins, oh, it’s good. And Hillary calls him up before the sun comes up, ‘You won, bye.’ Obama had him over to the White House the next day.”

“You think they would have done that if Hillary won?” No, they’d be in the streets still talking about how the election was rigged,” he continued as he grew more heated. “They cheat, that’s how they win. They cheat. They cheat. They’re cheaters. They cheated at the Supreme Court to get a Supreme Court guy on there. They cheated. F*cking turtlehead Mitch McConnell, he ran circles around the Democrats and they got a guy on the Supreme Court who is going to be there forever — and he doesn’t belong there.”

