FDA list of fraudulent products claiming to treat, cure cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted warning letters addressed to 14 U.S.-based companies illegally selling more than 65 products that fraudulently claim to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure cancer. The products are marketed and sold without FDA approval, most commonly on websites and social media platforms. “Consumers should not use these or similar unproven products…
