Fear of Roger Ailes’ wrath: Alisyn Camerota explains why Fox didn’t address sexual harassment issues

CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota spent years working at Fox News before she made the switch to a rival network in 2014 — and she said on Thursday morning that there really was pervasive harassment under longtime Fox boss Roger Ailes.

During a panel discussion about Fox News on New Day, CNN’s Brian Stelter said that he’s heard from people who worked at Fox that there’s a “toxic culture” of harassment that starts from the top on down.

Camerota then chimed in to describe her own experiences at Fox.

“I don’t know that I would call it a toxic culture, but I would say that it was pervasive,” she said. “It was Roger Ailes’ fiefdom. He was the king. There was no higher authority that you could ever go to and there was harassment.”

Camerota said that she tried to stop the culture of harassment, but there was simply nothing she could do because the human resources department lived in fear of Ailes’ wrath.

“And I tried, in my own way, to raise the flag and to talk to people about it,” she said. “I went to my superiors to talk to them about it and there was certainly a feeling of, ‘This is Roger, what are you going to do? Who are you going to go to?'”

Watch the whole segment below.