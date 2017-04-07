Quantcast

Fears of more chaos in the Middle East after US strike in Syria

euronews

07 Apr 2017 at 23:35 ET                   
Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani (Screen capture)

Iran, a staunch ally of Bashar al-Assad, was quick to slam Friday’s US missile attack on a Syrian government air base. In Tehran, worshippers chanted “death to America” and “death to Al Saud” – in reference to the ruling Saudi family, a key US ally in the Middle East. The senior Iranian cleric who led the…

