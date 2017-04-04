Federal Reserve president says college debt is killing the economy — and that it’s time to consider making tuition free
NY Fed President Says It May Be Time To Talk About Free College Tuition
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said Monday it may be time to consider making college tuition free because of the impact of student debt on the economy. Dudley said during a press briefing the burden of student loan debt has a negative impact on household spending power. The comments followed the Federal Open…
