Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Federal Reserve president says college debt is killing the economy — and that it’s time to consider making tuition free

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 05:19 ET                   
Students Taking Test (Shutterstock)

NY Fed President Says It May Be Time To Talk About Free College Tuition

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said Monday it may be time to consider making college tuition free because of the impact of student debt on the economy. Dudley said during a press briefing the burden of student loan debt has a negative impact on household spending power. The comments followed the Federal Open…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is one of the most ridiculous presidencies I’ve ever seen’: Larry King torches Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+