Feds say they didn’t deport ‘Dreamer’ — but acknowledge error on his DACA status

Los Angeles Times

20 Apr 2017 at 05:43 ET                   
People participate in a protest march calling for human rights and dignity for immigrants, in Los Angeles, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Federal officials acknowledged Wednesday that Juan Manuel Montes’ protected immigration status was not due to expire until 2018, correcting themselves on one point in a case that thrust the 23-year-old Mexican national into the center of a heated debate on illegal immigration. They had said Tuesday that Montes’ protected status ended two years ago. At the…

