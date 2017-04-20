Feds say they didn’t deport ‘Dreamer’ — but acknowledge error on his DACA status
Federal officials acknowledged Wednesday that Juan Manuel Montes’ protected immigration status was not due to expire until 2018, correcting themselves on one point in a case that thrust the 23-year-old Mexican national into the center of a heated debate on illegal immigration. They had said Tuesday that Montes’ protected status ended two years ago. At the…
