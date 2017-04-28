Fentanyl has claimed thousands of lives: What is it?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Last week, a Canadian mother posted a picture of her dying son on Facebook to highlight the dangers of opioid abuse. Sherri Kents’s 22-year-old son, Michael, had taken a fatal overdose of fentanyl, a pain medication said to be 50-100 times more powerful than morphine. The drug has been linked to thousands of fatal overdoses in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion