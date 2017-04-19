FIRED! Bill O’Reilly booted from Fox News following latest sexual harassment revelations

Embattled Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly will not return to the air.

In a statement released Wednesday, 21st Century Fox announced: “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

The decision comes after advertisers boycotted the O’Reilly Factor over revelations that Fox News paid out nearly $13 million in settlements to five women who claimed the host sexually harassed them. Last week, O’Reilly announced he would be taking a vacation that was planned “last fall,” prompting sources at Fox News to reveal the Murdoch family is considering whether to keep O’Reilly on the air.

Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Fox News headquarters to demand the network fire O’Reilly.

According to New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan originally intended to keep O’Reilly on in part, as one source said, because Rupert worried it would look as if he was forced out by the New York Times. James, meanwhile, was working behind the scenes to see O’Reilly ousted at the network.