First lawsuit filed against President’s border wall
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Even before any concrete details of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border could be released from the Trump administration, it already faces a legal challenge. The Center for Biological Diversity, a not for profit based in Arizona, which works to protect endangered species, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. The group claims that construction of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion