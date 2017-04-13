Quantcast

First lawsuit filed against President’s border wall

International Business Times

13 Apr 2017 at 08:38 ET                   
Border Wall (Youtube)

Even before any concrete details of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border could be released from the Trump administration, it already faces a legal challenge. The Center for Biological Diversity, a not for profit based in Arizona, which works to protect endangered species, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. The group claims that construction of…

