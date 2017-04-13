Florida special needs children were punished by forcing them in a ‘discipline box’
One of the biggest school districts in the nation came under fire this week when a lawsuit accusing teachers of putting special needs students in a drywall “discipline box” went viral. News4Jax obtained and published the lawsuit against Florida’s Duval County Public Schools on Tuesday. The document requests damages stemming from a disabled 3-year-old’s experiences in…
