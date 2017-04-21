Quantcast

Former Afghan President calls ISIS a US tool

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 07:02 ET                   
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai (AFP)

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai claimed Wednesday that the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) was a tool of the U.S. Karzai, a former ally to Washington who has become increasingly critical of U.S. foreign policy, said America’s’ two-year fight against ISIS has been “weak.” Speaking to Voice of America’s (VOA) Afghan Service, Karzai criticized a recent…

