Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former Director of anti-immigration group set to be named ombudsman at US immigration agency

Pro Publica

28 Apr 2017 at 23:59 ET                   
Former head of anti-immigration group Julie Kirchner (Photo: SPLC)

Former Director of Anti-immigration Group Set to be Named Ombudsman at U.S. Immigration Agency

A former director of an anti-immigration group, Julie Kirchner, is expected to be named as ombudsman to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the pending appointment. Kirchner was from 2005 to 2015 director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that has advocated for extreme…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
Bill Maher’s advice to liberals: ‘Stop trying to win over Trump voters with facts — you’re wasting your breath’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+