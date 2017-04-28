Former Director of anti-immigration group set to be named ombudsman at US immigration agency

A former director of an anti-immigration group, Julie Kirchner, is expected to be named as ombudsman to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the pending appointment. Kirchner was from 2005 to 2015 director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that has advocated for extreme…

About the Author ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.