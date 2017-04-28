Former Director of anti-immigration group set to be named ombudsman at US immigration agency
Former Director of Anti-immigration Group Set to be Named Ombudsman at U.S. Immigration Agency
A former director of an anti-immigration group, Julie Kirchner, is expected to be named as ombudsman to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the pending appointment. Kirchner was from 2005 to 2015 director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that has advocated for extreme…
