Former Fox News commentator McFarland is second Trump aide booted from National Security Council

Voice of America

09 Apr 2017 at 19:39 ET                   
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos listens at left as Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland speaks at the Women's Empowerment Panel, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to shuffle the ranks of his top national security advisers. Trump aides confirmed Sunday that deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, who worked for three previous Republican presidents, is expected to leave Trump’s staff soon, likely to be named as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. The 65-year-old McFarland came into…

