Former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison

Aaron Hernandez

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez committed suicide over night, according to a Massachusetts Department of Correction statement.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said, according to The Boston Globe. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

The suicide comes just five days after Hernandez was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012 and was still serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin L. Lloyd in 2013.