Former NFL tight end Todd Heap kills daughter in accident in Arizona: media

Reuters

15 Apr 2017 at 05:55 ET                   
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

Former NFL star player Todd Heap hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter on Friday while he was moving his truck in his driveway at his Arizona home, media reported.

The unidentified girl was hit at about 4 p.m. in Mesa, Arizona. Rescue workers took the girl to the hospital where she died, an ABC affiliate reported.

Heap was not impaired and there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, police told ABC 15 Arizona.

The Pro Bowl tight end played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Heap, a popular player with the Ravens during his 10 years in Baltimore, remains the team’s all-time touchdown leader with 41.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
