Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Elizabeth Preza

18 Apr 2017 at 17:51 ET                   
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush [Wikipedia Commons]

Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, is back in the hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath told KHOU.com.

McGrath said Bush is doing fine “already well on the path to recovery and going home.” This is the former president’s second hospitalization this year after he was admitted to the ICU for pneumonia back in January.

