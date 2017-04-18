Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, is back in the hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath told KHOU.com.
McGrath said Bush is doing fine “already well on the path to recovery and going home.” This is the former president’s second hospitalization this year after he was admitted to the ICU for pneumonia back in January.
