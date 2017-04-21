FOX announces renewal of ‘The X-Files’ season 11
FOX just announced the renewal of “The X-Files” for Season 11. According to TV Line, the upcoming season will have a total of 10 episodes, which means that Season 11 will have four more episodes compared to Season 10. As of late, not much information about Season 11 has been released except for the fact that…
