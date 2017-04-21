Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

FOX announces renewal of ‘The X-Files’ season 11

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 07:19 ET                   
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson 'The X-Files

FOX just announced the renewal of “The X-Files” for Season 11. According to TV Line, the upcoming season will have a total of 10 episodes, which means that Season 11 will have four more episodes compared to Season 10. As of late, not much information about Season 11 has been released except for the fact that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump says ‘100 day’ benchmark is ‘ridiculous’ — after spending 2 years bragging about what he’d do in first 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+