Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly: I’m a ‘target’ for lawsuits

Newsweek

02 Apr 2017 at 08:18 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

Bill O’Reilly Says He’s a ‘Target’ for Lawsuits

Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly says his fame makes him a “target” who is “constantly at risk” in response to a New York Times article detailing payouts to five women who had accused him of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior. O’Reilly, host of Fox’s “O’Reilly Factor,” did not deny being the subject of multiple lawsuits…

