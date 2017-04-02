Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly: I’m a ‘target’ for lawsuits
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bill O’Reilly Says He’s a ‘Target’ for Lawsuits
Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly says his fame makes him a “target” who is “constantly at risk” in response to a New York Times article detailing payouts to five women who had accused him of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior. O’Reilly, host of Fox’s “O’Reilly Factor,” did not deny being the subject of multiple lawsuits…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion