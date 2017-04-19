Fox News considers replacements for Bill O’Reilly
Fox News announced Wednesday veteran host Bill O’Reilly would not return to the network following numerous allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. O’Reilly was away from his show on a “pre-planned” vacation when the announcement was made. “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill…
