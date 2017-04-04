Fox News harassment victim blisters Bill O’Reilly: ‘If you want a date, go on Tinder like everyone else’

CNN (Screengrab)

A woman who publicly accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment appeared with her lawyer on CNN Monday night and had some some harsh words for the Fox News host.

Wendy Walsh, a former Fox News regular, told Lemon about a meeting she had with the host about plans to make her a paid contributor. According to Walsh, after dinner, O’Reilly made an inappropriate suggestion that the pair return to his hotel room. When she declined, she said, O’Reilly “immediately became angry and hostile.”

Lisa Bloom, her lawyer, explained that Walsh was compelled to tell her story because, despite the pervasiveness of sexual harassment at Fox News—as evidenced by the deluge of allegations against O’Reilly, former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and a number of other executives at the company—“It never goes anywhere, it never changes anything,” and the men’s “illegal behavior gets to continue.”

Bloom said she’s asking the State Department of Human Rights in New York to launch and independent investigation into Fox News. She added that despite the company’s attempts to discredit the women who are coming forward, it’s time to “stop blaming victims and get real about sexual harassment.”

Asked what she would say to O’Reilly, Walsh had this to say to the Fox News host:

“I’m so sorry you’re going through a stressful time right now, and I hope you’re able to hold it together so your children are not affected,” Walsh said. “But I want to be clear: I’m not after money, I’m not suing you, I just want a nontoxic work environment for my daughters and their generation. The workplace is not a mating marketplace, and if you’re looking for a date, do like everyone else and go on Tinder.”

Bloom stepped in to point out that while O’Reilly claims the women are after him because he’s a powerful media figure, plenty of people—including Lemon and Anderson Cooper—don’t have six accusations of sexual harassment against them.

“It’s not because he’s wealthy and famous,” Bloom said, “It’s because of his behavior.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: