Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox News host Jesse Watters going on ‘vacation’ after backlash over crude Ivanka joke

Brad Reed

27 Apr 2017 at 07:28 ET                   
Fox News host Jesse Watters on July 15, 2015.

Just one day after taking heat for making a crude joke about Ivanka Trump, Fox News host Jesse Watters has announced that he will be taking a vacation.

During his show on Wednesday night, Watters said that he was “going to be taking a vacation with my family,” although he said that he would be back by Monday.

Watters’ sudden vacation announcement is notable because it’s similar to the vacation taken by former Fox host Bill O’Reilly shortly before he was fired from the network over multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The trouble for Watters started on Tuesday, when he said that he liked the way that Ivanka Trump was “speaking into that microphone” during a panel discussion on The Five, as he smiled and made a gesture with his hands that seemed to imply he was talking about oral sex.

After a facing a backlash for his joke, Watters took to social media to say that he wasn’t actually making a joke about oral sex.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” Watters wrote on Twitter. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Conservative melts down after CNN panel mentions Trump’s extensive history of demeaning women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+