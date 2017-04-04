Fox News offers tepid support for O’Reilly following advertiser exodus

Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

A spokesperson for the Fox News Network issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the flood of advertisers pulling their ads off of the O’Reilly Factor over sexual harassment accusations, saying the network is “working with them to address their concerns.”

According to CNN Money, 18 advertisers and counting have pulled their ads from the controversial host’s show after it was revealed that the network had shelled out millions in sexual harassment claims.

Among those who have asked to have their ads “redirected,” are Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Allstate and GlaxoSmithKline.

Responding to the flood of bad news, Paul Rittenberg, Executive Vice President of Sales at Fox News issued a terse statement, saying, “We value our partners and are working with them to address their concerns about the O’Reilly Factor. At this time, those ad buys have been re-expressed into other FNC programs.”

The network has yet to make an official statement on O’Reilly and the status of his show.