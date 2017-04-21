Fox News payouts linked to sexual harassment accusations to total $85 million with Bill O’Reilly severance
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
]
Fox News will have paid out more than $85 million to make multiple sexual harassment allegations go away following news that the cable network’s former top star Bill O’Reilly may get a $25 million severance after he was fired this week. O’Reilly — who headed the network’s flagship “The O’Reilly Factor” — was fired on Wednesday,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion