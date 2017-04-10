Fox will investigate radio host’s sexual harassment claim against Bill O’Reilly
A Los Angeles radio personality’s claim that she was sexually harassed by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in 2013 is being investigated by the cable channel’s parent company, 21st Century Fox. Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing KFI talk radio host Wendy Walsh, told CNN on Sunday that 21st Century Fox attorneys say they will look into…
