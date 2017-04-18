France’s Marine Le Pen pledges to suspend all immigration
Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed to suspend all immigration to France to protect voters from what she has dubbed “savage globalization.” Le Pen, who is expected to make it through to a second round showdown with centrist Emmanuel Macron on 7 May, told a rally Monday that she would impose a…
