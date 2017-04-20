Quantcast

French President Francois Hollande convinced Paris shooting points to terrorist act

Sarah K. Burris

20 Apr 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
A photo taken on April 6, 2013 shows French President Francois Hollande and his partner Valerie Trierweiler leaving the Prefecture of Correze in Tulle [AFP]

The Associated Press is reporting French President Francois Hollande is convinced that the shooting in Paris Thursday evening that killed one police officer, points to a terrorist act.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

