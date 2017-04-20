French President Francois Hollande convinced Paris shooting points to terrorist act
The Associated Press is reporting French President Francois Hollande is convinced that the shooting in Paris Thursday evening that killed one police officer, points to a terrorist act.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
