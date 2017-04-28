Friendly fire may have been what killed 2 US Army Rangers in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is investigating whether friendly fire killed two Army Rangers during an operation this week to seize an Islamic State leader in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Friday. There are “some initial indications” that either fellow U.S. troops or Afghan forces fighting with them may have struck the two soldiers by accident in…
