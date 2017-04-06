Quantcast

Furious Steve Bannon regularly rails against Jared Kushner for being a ‘globalist cuck’: report

Brad Reed

06 Apr 2017 at 13:05 ET                   
Steve Bannon (Screenshot)

The internal battles between top White House political strategist Steve Bannon and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have apparently gotten so bad that Bannon insults Kushner using language usually found in the Breitbart comments section.

Sources have told The Daily Beast that Bannon regularly rails against Kushner for being a “globalist” and a “cuck.”

“[Steve] recently vented to us about Jared being a ‘globalist’ and a ‘cuck,'” one administration source told The Daily Beast. “He actually said ‘cuck,’ as in ‘cuckservative.'”

“Cuck” — which is short for “cuckold” — is a favorite insult among white nationalists for conservatives who are supportive of immigration. The idea is that any white man who allows immigrants from other races into the country is essentially inviting darker-skinned men to have their way with white women — in other words, white men who favor more immigration are “cuckolding” themselves.

Another administration official told The Daily Beast that “Steve thinks Jared is worse than a Democrat” because he “has a very specific vision for what he believes… and he has for a long time now seen [Jared] as a major obstacle to achieving that.”

