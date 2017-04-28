Gabby Giffords dreams of a day when America has a president who actually wants to save Americans’ lives

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) (Photo: Wikipedia)

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) wants a president who legitimately wants to find solutions to gun violence while also preserving the rights of gun owners and President Donald Trump isn’t that person.

After Trump’s NRA speech, Giffords released a statement in response wishing he was the kind of president who wanted to save lives.

“It is possible to build a safer America, where the rights of law-abiding gun owners are protected and where everyone lives without fear of gun violence,” Giffords said. “But to do that, we need a president who is serious about finding solutions that will save lives and address the gun violence crisis that’s plaguing our nation.”

She went on to say that we certainly didn’t see that kind of president at the NRA conference in Atlanta.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans — including the majority of gun owners — believe we should work together to take commonsense steps to prevent gun violence,” Giffords continued. It’s time for our elected officials to listen to the American people, protect our communities, and reject the gun lobby’s extreme agenda.”

Giffords was shot in the head during a 2011 town hall meeting in Tucson, Arizona. The shooting left six people dead and Giffords has worked her way back to walking and talking, pledging to spend her life advocating for common sense gun laws.