‘Game Of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin signing new development deal with HBO
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
George R.R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series on which Game of Thrones is based, will sign a new development deal with HBO, the writer said in the comment field of his LiveJournal. Martin (often shortened to GRRM by his fans) mentioned the development deal while answering a question about his…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion