‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7: The White Walkers deserve to win
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Game of Thrones season 7 will finally bring the ultimate confrontations we’ve been waiting for ever since the series began. Stark and Lannister will clash for one more round of war. At the same time, Daenerys Stormborn will at last return to Westeros, bringing fire and blood. And lastly, the White Walkers will destroy the Wall…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion